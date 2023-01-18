Wathoda murder-cum-suicide case: Killer father was of suspicious nature

Nagpur: The investigations into the murder of 7-year old daughter and attempted murder of 12-year old son by their father who later killed himself has revealed that the man was of suspicious nature. Police believe he committed such a horrible crime because of his nature.

In the Wathoda murder-cum-suicide case, the police found names of three persons in the suicide note of Manoj Bele. He committed suicide after poisoning his two children – 12-year old son Prince and 7-year old daughter Tanishka — one of whom died, on Sunday.

According to the police, the three persons will be called for questioning. Manoj Bele (45), a resident of Plot No. 79, Vaishno Devi Nagar, Wathoda, was living alone at the home and his wife was not ready for living together. Manoj, in the suicide note, blamed a person for separation between him and his wife Priya. His daughter Tanishka died on Sunday. His son Prince (12) is being treated at Government Medical College and Hospital and his condition is reportedly critical, police said.

According to police, following domestic issues, the deceased Manoj Bele and his wife Priya had been staying separately. According to the settlement, the children Prince and Tanishka were staying with their mother. But every Sunday, both the kids visited their father to meet him. On Sunday, January 15, too, the 12-year old Prince and the 7-year old Tanishka went to the house of their father who had an evil plan in his mind.

Manoj offered food mixed with some poisonous stuff to his son and daughter with the intention to kill them. He also tried to strangulate them when both the kids were unconscious. Assuming they were dead, Manoj later ended his life by hanging to the wooden raft of the ceiling in his house. The incident came to notice when Raju Marotrao Talhar, the grandfather of the two kids, came to Manoj’s house to take them to their mother’s house. He immediately rushed Prince and Tanishka to GMCH. While Tanishka died during treatment, Prince is battling for life.

Initial post-mortem report has suggested Tanishka died of strangulation. Police are waiting for the final report. GMCH doctors have preserved the viscera of Tanishka and will send it for forensic analysis before submitting the final report.

