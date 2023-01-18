Teachers’ constituency polls: Shikshak Bharati attacks Congress for betrayal

Nagpur: Launching a scathing attack on Congress for betraying as it did not bat for Dr Rajendra Zade, candidate of Shikshak Bharati for Nagpur Division’s Teachers’ constituency elections, Kapil Patil, the lone MLC of the organisation, said, “Congress should have insisted on Shikshak Bharati candidate Dr Rajendra Zade while dealing with MVA’s other constituents. Had Dr Zade got MVA’s support it would have helped him in registering a big victory. We are confident of winning the polls as Dr Zade will have a straight fight with Nago Ganar, the Bharatiya Janata Party-supported candidate.”

“In every election the performance of Dr Zade is improving. The organisation is also becoming stronger. In the victory of Adv Abhijeet Wanjari in Graduates’ constituency polls, Shikshak Bharati played an important role. We supported Congress wholeheartedly and we got an assurance that in turn it would back us in Teachers’ constituency elections. Unfortunately it didn’t happen,” Patil made it clear while interacting with media persons at Patrakar Club of Nagpur on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile there is still no unanimity among Maha Vikas Aaghadi constituents about the candidate to be supported wholeheartedly. Four days ago Nationalist Congress Party State President Jayant Patil had announced MVA’s support to Gangadhar Nakade of Shiv Sena. But Congress leaders expressing displeasure requested MVA constituents to support Sudhakar Adbale. The Coordination Committee head of Congress Dr Baban Taywade had refused to work for a candidate other than of Congress. MVA principally agreed as Nakade withdrew his candidature to pave the way for Adbale.

According to reports, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole is mulling over entrusting the responsibility of Adbale on the shoulders of Adv Abhijeet Wanjari. Congress and Shikshak Bharati claimed that they would raise the issue of old pension scheme and grants to schools. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who is also the Finance Minister assured that he would find the solution for the implementation of the old pension scheme during a campaign meeting of Nago Ganar.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement