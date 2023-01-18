Polls: Tripura: Feb 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya: 27

Tripura will vote for new government on February 16th, and Meghalaya and Nagaland on the 27th, with results on March 2, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

While the three northeastern states are the first to have assembly polls this year, a special focus will be on Tripura, which the BJP won for the first time in 2018.

Advertisement

The terms of all three state assemblies, each with a strength of 60 members, ends in March – Nagaland on March 12, Meghalaya on March 15 and Tripura on March 22.

The poll schedule of the three states was chalked out keeping in mind high school examinations and the movement of security forces, reports said.

While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power.

National People’s Party, the only party from the North-East to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement