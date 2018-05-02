Watery Hope : Rains may resume in 2 days

Nagpur: The rains have been out of scene for about a fortnight in entire Vidarbha including Nagpur, spurring NMC to cut the daily water supply to alternate days in view of water shortage. Now there’s some hope as some media reports have said that rains are likely to restart in the region from Friday after a gap.

Quoting the Skymet, the media reports say that widespread rainfall in Central India will take place only from July 23. For the city, rainfall is required in catchment areas of Totladoh and Navegaon Khairi dams, which have not seen much rains so far.

According to the state government report, seven out of 11 districts of Vidarbha are expected to get scattered rainfall on Thursday. The rest four will get rainfall at isolated places. The districts that will get scattered rainfall on Thursday are: Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal.

On Friday, barring Buldhana, all districts of the region will receive fairly widespread rainfall. On Saturday, Bhandara and Gondia will witness scattered rainfall while others are expected to get fairly widespread rains.

The state government has five categories for district wise rainfall based on number of stations receiving it — widespread (76-100%), fairly widespread (51-75%), scattered (26-50%), isolated (1-25%) and dry.

The entire region is rainfall-deficient and has received very little rains in June and this month so far. Yavatmal is the worst-hit with deficit of over 50%. In Nagpur, most rainfall has taken place in Bhiwapur and Kuhi tehsils.

Akola, Amravati and Wardha on Friday and Chandrapur, Washim and Yavatmal on Saturday.