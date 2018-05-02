Water supply to remain affected in Dharampeth,Shankar Nagar, Gandhinagar on Monday

Nagpur : In a bid to stop several liters of water going waste through a leakage that has been developed on 450 mm dia feeder line beneath the Statue of Baji prabhu at Ram Nagar square, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water have laid diversion pipeline recently. The pipe line has been interconnected at 3 locations already without affecting water supply and now for a major interconnection of 450x 300 mm dia which will permanently resolve/plug the leakage; NMC-OCW has planned a 12-hour shutdown of Ram Nagar GSR on August 24 (Monday) from 10 am to 10 pm.

Areas to remain affected following Ram Nagar GSR shutdown on August 24 from 10 am to 10 pm are: Hill Road, Gandhi Nagar, Shankar Nagar, Corporation colony, Dandige layout, Trikoni park, Dharampeth extension, Dharampeth cement road, Daga layout, Mata mandir road, Bhagwaghar layout, Shivaji nagar etc.

NMC & OCW has appealed citizens from above mentioned affected areas to co-operate & store sufficient water for their use in advance.

Citizens also take a note that Water supply through Tankers will also be not possible during and after shutdown in the affected areas.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899.