CAMIT welcomes Maharashtra Government’s Covid-19 testing protocol order : Dipen Agrawal

Nagpur: Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) welcoming the order dated 21.08.2020 issued by Government of Maharashtra clarifying that traders and their staff is not required to get Covid-19 tested if they do not have any symptoms, said that this is clear indication to all nodal officers to judiciously use the discretionary powers conferred on them under the Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act.

CAMIT had strongly objected to the irrational diktats issued by nodal officers across the state making it mandatory for traders and their staff to undertake Covid-19 test and in some cities, it was directed to get tested at private labs. Maharashtra Governments covid-19 testing protocol order has saved many citizens from contacting the virus by mingling with doubtful cases in government/private testing centres, he added.

Dipen Agrawal, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, Guardian Minister (Nagpur), Dr. Nitin Raut for sensitively considering the hardship being faced by the traders due to corona-virus pandemic and saving them from the mental agony and financial burden of uncalled for Covid testing. He also expressed gratitude towards the Mayor, Sandeep Joshi and all elected members of political fraternity for supporting and taking-up the trader’s rightful demand to recall the mandatory Covid testing order.

Dipen Agrawal, appealing to Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, Guardian Minister (Nagpur), Dr. Nitin Raut said that, business community and professionals from Nagpur expect similar justice from State Government in the matter of untenable Trade License order issued by Nagpur Municipal Commissioner recently.