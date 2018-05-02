Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 1st, 2020

    Water Supply to remain affected in Civil Lines area on Tuesday.

    300 mm dia Pipeline damaged opposite RaviBhavan.

    Nagpur: 300 mm dia major pipeline has been damaged by another agency while working for cable laying opposite Ravi Bhavan on Monday afternoon.

    OCW has started it’s repairing work on war footing, however it will take time to plug the leakage.

    Following this damage today entire Civil Lines area remain affected and on Tuesday too will remain affected.

    Areas to remain Affected are – Ramgiri, Vijay Nagar, BSNL colony, VCA area, Mariyam nagar, Crorapati Galli line, Kinkhede layout, NMC Commissionr Banglow, Police Commissionr Banglow, Collector Bunglow, Ravi bhavan, Hydrabad house, Damodar colony,NMC civil office, behind ursula school, RBI main bank, uday nagar.

    Entire Civil Line area, Marium nagar, VCA Stadium area , Judges Quarter, Ladies Club Square, RBI Bank, NMC Civil Office, Ravi Bhawan and Income Tax Office , GST Bhawan, High Court and Ramgiri Bunglow, Bsnl colony and all govt offices in civil line areas.

    NMC-OCW appeal residents of affected areas to co-operate.

    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Nagpur Crime News
    Youth found dead in South Itwari Yard
    Youth found dead in South Itwari Yard
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Maharashtra News
    नागपुरातील न्यू नंदनवन, नरेंद्रनगर परिसर सील
    नागपुरातील न्यू नंदनवन, नरेंद्रनगर परिसर सील
    नागपुरातही ‘मिशन बिगीन अगेन’ अंतर्गत 30 जूनपर्यंत लॉकडाऊन
    नागपुरातही ‘मिशन बिगीन अगेन’ अंतर्गत 30 जूनपर्यंत लॉकडाऊन
    Hindi News
    गोंदियाः जून माह के प्रथम दिन, कोई नहीं मिला संक्रमित, 6 ठीक होकर घर लौटे
    गोंदियाः जून माह के प्रथम दिन, कोई नहीं मिला संक्रमित, 6 ठीक होकर घर लौटे
    कलमना स्थित होलसेल अनाज बाजार सभी दिन शुरू करने के निर्देश दे– मोटवानी
    कलमना स्थित होलसेल अनाज बाजार सभी दिन शुरू करने के निर्देश दे– मोटवानी
    Trending News
    Nagpur lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed and what’s not, NMC issues Guidelines
    Nagpur lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed and what’s not, NMC issues Guidelines
    Civil Engineers protest as NMC starts layoffs amid lockdown
    Civil Engineers protest as NMC starts layoffs amid lockdown
    Featured News
    Nagpur Corona Update: 13 test positive, 142 active cases
    Nagpur Corona Update: 13 test positive, 142 active cases
    Start online or offline teaching from June, not necessary to open schools: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Start online or offline teaching from June, not necessary to open schools: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपुरातील न्यू नंदनवन, नरेंद्रनगर परिसर सील
    नागपुरातील न्यू नंदनवन, नरेंद्रनगर परिसर सील
    Water Supply to remain affected in Civil Lines area on Tuesday.
    Water Supply to remain affected in Civil Lines area on Tuesday.
    Nagpur lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed and what’s not, NMC issues Guidelines
    Nagpur lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed and what’s not, NMC issues Guidelines
    नागपुरातही ‘मिशन बिगीन अगेन’ अंतर्गत 30 जूनपर्यंत लॉकडाऊन
    नागपुरातही ‘मिशन बिगीन अगेन’ अंतर्गत 30 जूनपर्यंत लॉकडाऊन
    कंत्राटी कनिष्ठ अभियंत्यांची मनपापुढे निदर्शने
    कंत्राटी कनिष्ठ अभियंत्यांची मनपापुढे निदर्शने
    Calibrated Measures to Regain Momentum in Real Estate Sector, affirmed by Hon’ble State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad
    Calibrated Measures to Regain Momentum in Real Estate Sector, affirmed by Hon’ble State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad
    टोळधाड रोखण्यासाठी फवारणी हा उत्तम पर्याय – कृषी विभाग
    टोळधाड रोखण्यासाठी फवारणी हा उत्तम पर्याय – कृषी विभाग
    गंजीपेठ,भालदारपुरा येथे बुधवारी वीज पुरवठा बंद
    गंजीपेठ,भालदारपुरा येथे बुधवारी वीज पुरवठा बंद
    कोव्हिडचा प्रादुर्भाव संपेपर्यंत नियमीत सॅनिटायजींग सुरू
    कोव्हिडचा प्रादुर्भाव संपेपर्यंत नियमीत सॅनिटायजींग सुरू
    नाग नदी प्रकल्पासंदर्भात ना. नितीन गडकरींशी चर्चा करून निर्णय
    नाग नदी प्रकल्पासंदर्भात ना. नितीन गडकरींशी चर्चा करून निर्णय
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145