Water Supply to remain affected in Civil Lines area on Tuesday.

Nagpur: 300 mm dia major pipeline has been damaged by another agency while working for cable laying opposite Ravi Bhavan on Monday afternoon.

OCW has started it’s repairing work on war footing, however it will take time to plug the leakage.

Following this damage today entire Civil Lines area remain affected and on Tuesday too will remain affected.

Areas to remain Affected are – Ramgiri, Vijay Nagar, BSNL colony, VCA area, Mariyam nagar, Crorapati Galli line, Kinkhede layout, NMC Commissionr Banglow, Police Commissionr Banglow, Collector Bunglow, Ravi bhavan, Hydrabad house, Damodar colony,NMC civil office, behind ursula school, RBI main bank, uday nagar.

NMC-OCW appeal residents of affected areas to co-operate.