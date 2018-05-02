Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Jun 1st, 2020

    Nagpur lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed and what’s not, NMC issues Guidelines

    NAGPUR: As the state rules have to be implemented from June 3, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has release its guidelines on Monday,with lockdown till June 30 with some relaxations.

    The following activities will remain prohibited in Nagpur City limits.

    Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institution ete.

    International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

    Metro Rail.

    Passenger Movement by train and domestic air travel unless specifically

    allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP)

    Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres,

    bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

    Social/political/sports/ entertainment / academic/ cultural/ religious functions and large congregations.

    Religious places/ places of worship for public

    Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons Beauty Parlours.

    Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality Services.Easing of restrictions and opening up for these activities will be done in phased manner along with Standard Operating Procedure/Guidelines.

    Click here to Read Guideline

