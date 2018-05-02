Nagpur lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed and what’s not, NMC issues Guidelines

NAGPUR: As the state rules have to be implemented from June 3, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has release its guidelines on Monday,with lockdown till June 30 with some relaxations.

The following activities will remain prohibited in Nagpur City limits.

Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institution ete.

International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

Metro Rail.

Passenger Movement by train and domestic air travel unless specifically

allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP)

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres,

bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Social/political/sports/ entertainment / academic/ cultural/ religious functions and large congregations.

Religious places/ places of worship for public

Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons Beauty Parlours.

Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality Services.Easing of restrictions and opening up for these activities will be done in phased manner along with Standard Operating Procedure/Guidelines.