    Published On : Sat, Oct 31st, 2020

    Water supply to be hit in four zones of city on Nov 2, 3

    Nagpur: As Orange City Water (OCW) is enforcing a 24-hour shutdown at Kanhan Water Treatment Plant (WTP) from November 2 to plug the leakage and for other allied works, water supply of 28 elevated service reservoir (ESRs) will be affected from 11 am of November 2 till 11 am of November 3 in NMC’s four zones. The water supply will be hit in areas of Lakadganj, Satranjipura, Aasi Nagar and Nehru Nagar Zones of East-North Nagpur.

    During the shutdown period, OCW plans to install flow meter at raw water inlet at the plant, end plate installation of 2 end plates on 700 mm feeder at Kalamna ESR and at Nagoba Mandir valve. Further the leakage on Kanhan Auto900 feeder opposite the Cancer Hospital would be plugged and repairing of by-pass pipeline leakage at Lakadganj ESR.

    Similarly, pre-emptive maintenance of Lakadganj ESR branch feeder valve will also be undertaken. The affected ESRs in Ashi Nagar Zone: Bezonbagh, Binaki Existing, Binaki-1&2 , Indora1&2, Bezonbagh, Gamdoor DT, Aakashwani DT and Jaswant Talkies DT command areas. At Satranjipura Zone: Bastarwadi-1, 2A and 2B, Shanti Nagar, Wanjari (Vinoba Bhave Nagar), Itabhatti Square DT. For Nehru Nagar Zone: Nandanvan (Old), Nandanvan I, II, Sakkardara, I, II, III, Tajbagh and Kharbi. In Lakadganj Zone: Bhandewadi, Deshpande Layout (Bharatwada), Lakadganj, Mini Mata Nagar, Subhan Nagar, Kalamna and Pardi I & Pardi II ESR.OCW has appealed the citizens to stock sufficient water as there would be no supply through tankers.

