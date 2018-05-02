Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Muslim Youth League stages protest against French Govt in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Muslim Youth League Nagpur (Maharashtra) organized a protest at Azad Nagar, in the city against the French Government over blasphemous cartoons of Holy Prophet Muhammad displayed on Government buildings of that country.

    Muslim Youth League National Vice President Zubair Khan said that we will not tolerate any kind of such act of insulting the Holy Prophet Muhammad and hurting religious sentiments. The organisation has appealed to the people to boycott the products of French companies.

    The protesters include Tausif Qureshi, Faheem Ahmed, Mohammad Imran, Sheikh Asif, Arbaaz Khan, Salman Qureshi, Sufiyan Khan, Mohammad Salman, Sohail Khan, Qureshi, Imteyaz Ansari, and others.

