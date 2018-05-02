Cash, garments worth Rs 3.50 lakh stolen from ‘Mafia Fashion’

Nagpur: Cash and readymade garments collectively worth Rs 3.50 lakh were stolen by unidentified miscreants from a shop in Lakadganj area on Friday.

Burglars struck at the readymade garment shop — Mafia Fashion — at Plot No 338, Durga Chowk, Satnami Nagar, Lakadganj in the wee hours. After breaking open the locks, the burglars entered the shop and decamped with Rs 50,000 cash and garments worth over Rs 3 lakh.

Following a complaint lodged by shop owner Praveen Vinayak Zade (35), a resident of Plot No 3, Mini Mata Nagar, Kalamna Road, Lakadganj Police registered a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC.