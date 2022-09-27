Water supply to be affected in some areas as OCW plans 24 hours shutdown on Sept 28

Nagpur: Orange City Water (OCW ) is taking a 24-hour shutdown at Nehru Nagar Zone to charge the newly-laid bypass aqueduct and to permanently close the old aqueduct (with major leakage) under Wanjra Railway Line on Wednesday. The shutdown period is from 10 am on Wednesday to 10 pm on Thursday.

During the shutdown, water supply at two reservoirs, Wanjri and Kalamna, under Satranjipura Nagar Zone will be affected. Due to the shutdown in Satranjipura Zone, the areas affected by water supply are as follows: Wanjri ESR: Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Kundanlal Gupta Nagar,Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Nagsenvan, Vandevi Nagar, Bele Nagar, Kamana Nagar,Vaibhav Laxmi Nagar, Memon Colony, Vaishnodevi Nagar, Gulshan Nagar, Pandurang Nagar, Bableshwari Nagar, Devi Nagar, Trimurti Nagar and Wanjri Old Settlement.

Advertisement

Kalamna-NIT ESR: Kalamna Vasti, Ganesh Nagar, Samaj Ekta Nagar, Vajpayee Nagar, Nagraj Nagar, MHADA Colony and nearby areas. OCW has appealed to citizens to store enough water required for their use to avoid inconvenience during the shutdown period.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement