Cool feat: Nagpur’s Sagar climbs 20,955-feet Mount Black peak in Uttarakhand

Nagpur: In a cool feat, Sagar Kumbhare, a young mountaineer from Nagpur, braved snow and minus 20 degree temperature to climb the 20,955 feet Mount Black peak in Uttarakhand. Sagar, an NCC cadet of the Maharashtra Navy unit, started climbing the 6387-meter peak on September 9, a report in local Sakal daily said.

After six days of climbing, Sagar reached the summit on September 14. Due to the lack of snow and oxygen everywhere on the high peaks, Sagar faced many difficulties while climbing. It was very difficult to breathe. He was constantly afraid of accidents. Remarkably, he ate only biscuits, dry fruits and chocolates for these six days, the report added.

But the Nagpur lad stubbornly reached the summit without caring about anything including his life. Saying that the expedition was a test of the climber’s physical and mental abilities, Sagar expressed happiness over the success of the expedition. Vijay Pratap Singh, Mani Rana, Raghu Bisht and Vedant Rastogi were four other mountaineers from India along with Sagar in this difficult and challenging expedition. Sagar was the only climber from Maharashtra.

Sagar had prepared for this adventure three months ago. He was lifting 20 to 25 kg weight daily to increase his fitness. To gain experience, Sagar had climbed Mount Abu in 2017 and the 14,500-feet Patalsu in Himachal Pradesh’s Solang Valley in December last year.

A student of KDK College of Engineering, Sagar has been fascinated by adventure sports since childhood. He expressed his desire to undertake even more difficult adventures in the future.

