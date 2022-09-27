Video: RSS Headquarters in Nagpur on PFI radar, suicide killers deputed: Reports

Nagpur police deploy tight security at RSS HQ,, Deekshabhoomi, other vital spots in view of threats

Nagpur/Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) Monday revealed that the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and several top BJP leaders were the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) targets. As per reports, the Popular Front of India (PFI) was planning to attack the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, their leaders and many of the top politicians of the BJP.

Reportedly, the members of PFI had plans to collect information about the movement of RSS leaders during the annual Dussehra event organised by the RSS in Nagpur. The revelation comes just a week after NIA, CRPF and the state ATS raided people associated with PFI in 10 states and arrested hundreds of people. PFI has taken recourse to deploy suicide killers against RSS, BJP leaders, and NIA officials, intelligence note reveals.

Security has been tightened at Nagpur’s RSS Headquarters in view of the PFI crackdown across India, with police taking special note of the Vijayadashami celebrations of the RSS, the RSS path movement, as well as the Dhammachakra enforcement day at Deekshabhoomi. The police have become alert for, these days the police surveillance is very high at the RSS headquarters located in Nagpur.

Following the inputs by ATS on PFI threat to RSS Headquarters in Nagpur, a tight security blanket has been thrown around RSS Headquarters, Deekshabhoomi and at other vital spots by Nagpur police. Talking to media persons, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said from time to time the Nagpur police are taking stock of the security. The Top Cop, however, did not reply that the ATS has given some inputs. “In view of the festive season and the developments happening in the country, a close watch and tight security has been kept on the RSS Headquarters and other important places,” the Commissioner of Police asserted.

Meanwhile, days after multi agency raids on top leaders and functionaries of Popular Front of India (PFI) leading to over a hundred arrests, a second round of nationwide crackdown on the organisation is underway. 247 have been arrested so far.

Investigative agencies are conducting operations across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Delhi, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. PFI has been accused of terror funding, providing weapons training to Muslim youth, and radicalising them to join terrorist organisations. The action is reportedly based on intelligence inputs provided by the National Investigation Agency.

The special cell of Delhi Police is conducting raids in several places including Rohini, Nizamuddin, Jamia, Shaheen Bagh, and central Delhi in a joint, coordinated action. Thirty people have been arrested in the national capital so far, the highest in any state today so far.

In a late-night operation, the Thane Crime Branch arrested four PFI activists from the Mumbra suburb for allegedly indulging in unlawful activities, promoting enmity among communities, and waging a war against the country. In Maharashtra, there are reports of raids in Aurangabad and Solapur as well. 21 PFI workers have been detained from across Madhya Pradesh so far.

The NIA had arrested over 106 members of the PFI during its largest-ever raids spread across 15 states on September 22.

