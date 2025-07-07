Water Levels in Ambazari, Gorewada Lakes Below Danger Mark

Monitoring continues; IMD forecasts more rain over next 3 days

Nagpur — The water levels in two of Nagpur’s major lakes — Ambazari and Gorewada — remain below their respective danger marks, as per measurements recorded on Monday. The data comes amid ongoing rainfall in the region and steady monsoon activity.

According to the Water Resources Department:

Ambazari Lake stands at 314.05 meters , while the newly constructed overflow cut wall is marked at 316.20 meters , leaving a buffer of 2.15 meters .

stands at , while the newly constructed overflow cut wall is marked at , leaving a buffer of . Gorewada Lake is currently at 311.90 meters, against an overflow level of 315.65 meters, maintaining a margin of 3.75 meters.

Officials have confirmed that both lakes are within safe limits and are being monitored continuously as a precaution during the monsoon season.

Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Nagpur and surrounding areas over the next three days (July 8–10). Intermittent showers, cloudy skies, and occasional thunderstorms are likely, particularly in the late afternoon and evening hours.

July 8 (Tuesday): Cloudy with moderate rain.

Cloudy with moderate rain. July 9 (Wednesday): Scattered showers, chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers, chance of thunderstorms. July 10 (Thursday): Heavy rainfall likely in isolated areas.

Civic authorities have urged residents to stay informed through official channels and avoid rumor-based panic. No emergency alerts have been issued as of now.

The municipal drainage and water management teams remain on standby in case of any sudden rise in lake levels due to heavy downpour.