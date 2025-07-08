Nagpur News Today – July 8, 2025 | Monsoon Alerts, Crime Raids, Civic Concerns & Sports Pride

Advertisement



Nagpur News Today – Your Daily Morning Update

Stay informed with the most important news from Nagpur in the past 24 hours. Updated every morning, this section highlights top stories in crime, politics, civic issues, health, education, and local events — all in one convenient place.

Monsoon & Civic Updates:

Orange Alert Issued: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for July 7th and 8th , warning of heavy rainfall in Nagpur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an , warning of heavy rainfall in Nagpur. COC on High Alert: The City Operation Centre (COC) is operating 24/7 in three shifts to address monsoon-related emergencies.

The is operating 24/7 in three shifts to address monsoon-related emergencies. Flood Risks Persist: Key city corridors including Sitabuldi , Wardha Road , Uppalwadi RUB , and the RTO Flyover site are facing waterlogging issues due to poor drainage.

Key city corridors including , , , and the are facing waterlogging issues due to poor drainage. Sanitation Worker Dies: A tragic case of alleged civic negligence has led to the death of a sanitation worker in Nandanvan.

A tragic case of alleged civic negligence has led to the in Nandanvan. Lake Levels Stable: Despite rain, Ambazari and Gorewada lake water levels remain below the danger mark.

Crime & Law Enforcement:

House Burglary in Nandanvan: Thieves stole cash and gold from a residence in the Nandanvan area.

Thieves stole from a residence in the Nandanvan area. Bus Theft at Ganeshpeth: A woman was robbed of her jewelry while traveling on a bus near Ganeshpeth.

A woman was while traveling on a bus near Ganeshpeth. Liquor & Noise Raids: Police busted illegal mahua liquor dens in Hingna and raided Toquo Bar in Dharampeth for unauthorized loud music.

Police in Hingna and raided for unauthorized loud music. Prostitution Racket Busted: A woman pimp was arrested during a sex racket bust in Kapil Nagar .

A during a sex racket bust in . Flyover Traffic Violations: Heavy vehicles continue to flout the ban on Gowari Flyover, worsening traffic; officials are now seeking collector-level intervention.

Civic & Government Developments:

Disability Survey Nears Completion: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is wrapping up its citywide disability mapping .

The is wrapping up its . Fluoride in Water Supply: Concerns rise after 21% of water samples tested in the city showed excess fluoride levels , raising potential public health issues.

Concerns rise after tested in the city showed , raising potential public health issues. Nitin Gadkari’s Educational Push: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s family plans to open a premium international school in Nagpur — without any government funding.

Union Minister to open a — without any government funding. Power Sector Strike Warning: Power employees across Maharashtra, including Nagpur, are planning a statewide strike on July 9 to protest the government’s parallel electricity license policy .

Power employees across Maharashtra, including Nagpur, are planning a to protest the government’s . Shaktipeeth Expressway Land Acquisition: The Maharashtra cabinet has approved ₹20,000 crore for land acquisition related to the Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway.

Judiciary & Legal:

BJP Leaders Cleared: The Bombay High Court has dismissed election petitions filed against key BJP leaders, bringing legal relief to the party.

Education News:

Admission Scam Continues: Another case has emerged involving Marathi students falsely labeled as ‘Hindi minority’ to secure admissions under reserved quotas — triggering legal and political scrutiny.

Sports & Local Pride:

Siya Deodhar Shines: Nagpur’s own Siya Deodhar will represent India at the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in China, showcasing the city’s rising sports talent.

Quick Summary:

Monsoon hits Nagpur; Orange Alert active.

Civic flaws exposed by poor drainage and waterlogging.

Multiple crime raids and thefts reported.

Major infrastructure projects gain momentum.

Health concern: Fluoride found in city water.

Legal clearance for BJP leaders.

Sports pride: Siya Deodhar heads to Asia Cup.