Watch Video: Tigress and Cubs Harassed in Nagpur Sanctuary, Officials Act Swiftly

Nagpur: A disturbing incident unfolded at the Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary in Nagpur, where a group of four gypsy drivers and four guides allegedly surrounded a tigress and her five cubs, causing distress to the animals. Following the incident, the sanctuary administration has suspended all eight individuals for seven days and imposed fines. The gypsy drivers have been fined ₹2,500 each, while the guides face a penalty of ₹450 per person.

The incident occurred on Tuesday near Gothangaon Lake, where the group encircled the tigress and her cubs on the road, an act captured in a video that went viral on social media. The footage triggered an investigation led by Dr. Prabhunath Shukla, Deputy Director of the Pench Tiger Project and in charge of the Karhandla Sanctuary.

Wildlife experts have emphasized the importance of adhering to rules regarding vehicle movement near tigers. They highlighted that vehicles should maintain a minimum distance of 30 meters from tigers and avoid blocking the path from both front and rear, as such actions can severely disturb the animals.

The incident has raised concerns over the enforcement of wildlife protection protocols in sanctuaries, underscoring the need for stricter monitoring to safeguard animals and ensure ethical wildlife tourism practices.