Maharashtra: Samruddhi Mahamarg Fully Complete, Inauguration Next Month

The 701-kilometer, six-lane expressway connecting Nagpur to Mumbai, designed for speeds up to 150 km/h, has reached its final milestone with the completion of its last phase.
Already operational over 625 kilometers between Nagpur and Igatpuri, the expressway’s remaining 76-kilometer stretch to Mumbai is now ready. Official inauguration is slated for next month.
Once fully functional, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will halve the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur—from 16 hours to just 8—transforming Maharashtra’s connectivity and boosting economic growth.