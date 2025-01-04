Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyaya, IPS (Retd.), Honoured for Crafting NIA’s New Motto

Advertisement













New Delhi/Nagpur:The National Investigation Agency (NIA), India’s premier counter-terrorism body, has adopted a new motto, “राष्ट्ररक्षणम् आद्यकर्तव्यम्” (Nation’s Protection is the First Duty), thanks to the invaluable contribution of Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyaya, IPS (Retd.). Recognizing his pivotal role, the agency has honoured him with a special memento and a token of appreciation.

The motto, unveiled by Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on November 7, 2024, reflects the essence of the NIA’s mission to safeguard the nation against terrorism. In a letter addressed to Dr. Upadhyaya, Sadanand Date, IPS, Director General of the NIA, extended the agency’s heartfelt gratitude. “Your efforts have given the NIA a motto that truly represents our dedication to national security,” he wrote.

Dr. Upadhyaya, a distinguished retired IPS officer from Nagpur, Maharashtra, was approached in April 2024 to help formulate the motto. His profound contribution has left a lasting impact, further strengthening the identity and purpose of the NIA, which was established following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Wednesday01 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 76,900 /- Gold 22 KT 71,500 /- Silver / Kg 86,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

As a token of appreciation, the NIA presented Dr. Upadhyaya with a commemorative memento featuring the new motto and the agency’s tie. The gesture underscores the agency’s recognition of his role in shaping its mission.

The adoption of this meaningful motto marks a significant moment for the NIA, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to protecting the nation and upholding its ideals.

