Watch Video : Oppn, ruling MLAs hold protests against each other outside Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur

Nagpur:Nagpur: The Ruling and Opposition MLAs held protests against each other outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur on the second day of the Maharashtra Legislature Winter Session on Tuesday. The Opposition party, after its meeting, protested against the Shinde-Fadnavis Government over the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute.

It also raised the issue of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s decision of handing over plots in Nagpur at throwaway prices among others. The ruling MLAs on the other hand claimed that the MVA leaders disrespected Hindu saints and should apologise for the same. Posters justifying the divide in Shiv Sena factions were displayed during the protests. The posters read: 50 MLAs changed sides to throw egoistic people out of power.

Advertisement

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) President Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may face each other for the first time in the State Legislature after their bitter break-up in June. Uddhav Thackeray arrived in Nagpur on Monday evening and held a meeting with MVA leaders in Vidhan Bhavan.

On Monday, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar claimed in the State Assembly that Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane was stopped by the Karnataka Government from entering Belagavi. “This has happened despite a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. How can the elected representatives be stopped from going anywhere,” Pawar asked. The district administration had banned Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane from entering Belagavi.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement