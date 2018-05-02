Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Watch Video how Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop

Nagpur: Three bike-borne miscreants on Friday robbed a Hinganghat based woman of her gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop. Woman was crossing the inner gate of the bus-stop when the incident took place.

According to police, Jyotsna Milind Bhagat, a resident of Vir Bhagatsingh Ward, Hinganghat reached the city on Friday evening for shopping purposes. At around 5 pm when Jyotsna was crossing the inner gate of the Ganeshpeth bus-stop, three unidentified youth boarded on a bike approached her and snatched away her gold chain worth Rs 16,000 before she could raise an alarm.

Following the compliant of victim, Ganeshpeth police have registered a case under Section 392, 34 of the IPC and started manhunt of the accused.

Watch CCTV Footage:

Update : At 10 pm

Two accuse were arrested by DB Squad of Nagpur Police who claimed that after looking at the video publised by Nagpur Today news they were able to identify them.

