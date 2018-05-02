Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jun 8th, 2019

NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet

Nagpur: Despite the city traffic police pushing too hard to enforce traffic rules strictly and bring the violators to book, the local civic body staff are out to break the rules as they were caught on the wrong end of law.

The traffic violation was committed by none other than NMC officials who were seen sans helmet in a bike rally carried out on Saturday to awareness about ‘Anti-Malaria Month’.

June is observed as ‘Anti-Malaria Month’, when the administration seeks to educate people how to prevent breeding of mosquitoes by not allowing water to stagnate along with various drives. In the same regards, the officials of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) are also out to conduct month long activities from June 1 to mark ‘Anti-Malaria Month’ under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBCDP) of the ministry of health and family welfare.

NMC on Friday had organized a bike-rally to spread awareness about the vector born diseases in Gandhibagh premises. The rally was flagged by MLA Vikas Kumbhare, where NMC Health Department President Manoj Chaple, Health Officer Dr Bahirwar, Gandhibagh Zonal Officer Suresh Khare were present on this occasion. During the rally several government representatives carry out the bike procession; which covered all the prominent areas of Gandhibagh however without wearing helmets.

Happening Nagpur
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Anuja, Keval emerge as Nagpur’s SSC toppers
Anuja, Keval emerge as Nagpur’s SSC toppers
Nagpur Crime News
Watch Video how Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Watch Video how Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Maharashtra News
लोईया हाईस्कूल सर्वाधिक निकालाची परंपरा कायम
लोईया हाईस्कूल सर्वाधिक निकालाची परंपरा कायम
सोशल मिडिया पर राष्ट्रवाद की पकड़ मजबूत : अजित पारसे, सोशल मिडिया विश्लेषक
सोशल मिडिया पर राष्ट्रवाद की पकड़ मजबूत : अजित पारसे, सोशल मिडिया विश्लेषक
Hindi News
दसवीं का रिजल्ट घोषित, अनुजा, केवल्य रहे शहर से टॉपर
दसवीं का रिजल्ट घोषित, अनुजा, केवल्य रहे शहर से टॉपर
Maharashtra ssc result 2019: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड दसवीं के नतीजे घोषित, 20 स्टूडेंट्स के 100 फीसदी अंक
Maharashtra ssc result 2019: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड दसवीं के नतीजे घोषित, 20 स्टूडेंट्स के 100 फीसदी अंक
Trending News
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
Skill India or Kill India? Vast crowd takes to streets against reservation in education
Skill India or Kill India? Vast crowd takes to streets against reservation in education
Featured News
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
Metro, The Way to Congestion-Free Nagpur: Traffic Expert
Metro, The Way to Congestion-Free Nagpur: Traffic Expert
Trending In Nagpur
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Nagpur hopes for rains as monsoon hits Kerala coast
Nagpur hopes for rains as monsoon hits Kerala coast
Anuja, Keval emerge as Nagpur’s SSC toppers
Anuja, Keval emerge as Nagpur’s SSC toppers
दसवीं का रिजल्ट घोषित, अनुजा, केवल्य रहे शहर से टॉपर
दसवीं का रिजल्ट घोषित, अनुजा, केवल्य रहे शहर से टॉपर
JSL Lifestyle’s Home Lifestyle brands, Arttd’inox & ARC open first store today in Nagpur
JSL Lifestyle’s Home Lifestyle brands, Arttd’inox & ARC open first store today in Nagpur
VTA requests DCP Traffic to restore CA Road Parking
VTA requests DCP Traffic to restore CA Road Parking
Heatwave claims 7 lives in 24 hrs, death toll rises to 37 in 3 days
Heatwave claims 7 lives in 24 hrs, death toll rises to 37 in 3 days
Watch Video how Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Watch Video how Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145