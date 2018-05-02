NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet

Nagpur: Despite the city traffic police pushing too hard to enforce traffic rules strictly and bring the violators to book, the local civic body staff are out to break the rules as they were caught on the wrong end of law.

The traffic violation was committed by none other than NMC officials who were seen sans helmet in a bike rally carried out on Saturday to awareness about ‘Anti-Malaria Month’.

June is observed as ‘Anti-Malaria Month’, when the administration seeks to educate people how to prevent breeding of mosquitoes by not allowing water to stagnate along with various drives. In the same regards, the officials of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) are also out to conduct month long activities from June 1 to mark ‘Anti-Malaria Month’ under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBCDP) of the ministry of health and family welfare.

NMC on Friday had organized a bike-rally to spread awareness about the vector born diseases in Gandhibagh premises. The rally was flagged by MLA Vikas Kumbhare, where NMC Health Department President Manoj Chaple, Health Officer Dr Bahirwar, Gandhibagh Zonal Officer Suresh Khare were present on this occasion. During the rally several government representatives carry out the bike procession; which covered all the prominent areas of Gandhibagh however without wearing helmets.