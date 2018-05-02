Heatwave claims 7 lives in 24 hrs, death toll rises to 37 in 3 days

Nagpur: Seven people lost their lives during the last 24 hours due to the prevailing heatwave condition which continue to worsen despite cloudy weather in the city. The sky remains cloudy in the morning but later in the day, excessive heat takes the city in its grip, said police. This has raised the numbers of death owing to sunstroke to 37 in past three days.

A 45-year-old man was found in unconscious state near WCL Quarters, who was later rushed to Mayo Hospital where the doctors has pronounced his dead. Under similar circumstances, one in unconscious state found under Sakkardara police was declared brought dead by Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) doctors.

A middle aged man identified has Vinod Bagde found dead under Mankapur police. Where as a senior citizen Kamlabai Shakarrao Landge (70) and a youth Rajesh Sahare (23) under Nandanvan police suddenly fell ill on Friday night. They were admitted to Mayo Hospital where both died during the treatment. Similarly two died under Hudkeshwar police.