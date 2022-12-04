Watch ‘Test Ride’ of Samruddhi Highway by Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister; ‘Steering’ in the hands of Fadnavis

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of Samriddhi Mahamarg Highway from Nagpur to Shirdi. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has gone on a ‘test ride’ to review this Samriddhi Highway.

From Nagpur, this convoy has left for Shirdi and the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are in one car. Interestingly, the ‘steering’ of the car is in the hands of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis .

After becoming Chief Minister, Fadnavis is traveling with him for the first time. Devendra Fadnavis and Shinde are traveling in the mercedes g wagon car, the price of the car is between 1.5 crore and 2 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway here on December 11, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. The prime minister will inaugurate the completed stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi, while the remaining stretch of the expressway will be finished in the next six months, he said.

The ‘Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg’ is a six-lane access-controlled highway. It is the second expressway in the state after Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

“It is a matter of joy and pride for us that PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway. He will inaugurate the 500-km stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi, which has been completed, and the remaining stretch will be completed in six months,” the deputy chief minister said.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, it is a matter of great pride that this highway is being inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Also we are happy to have the privilege of inaugurating the highway.

The 701-km long expressway, built at the cost of Rs 49,250 crore, passes through 392 villages spread over 11 districts.

