Dy CM Fadnavis takes stock of preparations at Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway

Nagpur: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inaugural visit, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took a stock of preparations at Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway. Nagpur Collector Dr Vipin Itankar and other officials accompanied Fadnavis during the visit.

It is pertinent to mention that four years after he performed ground-breaking ceremony, PM Modi will be inaugurating the 520-km long first phase of Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi on December 11.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other senior ministers and legislators from Vidarbha would prominently mark their attendance on this occasion. A big pandal having capacity to accommodate over 10,000 persons will be erected to mark the event.

Since the date of inauguration of this route has been finalized, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has started to retouch the 120 metres wide stretch of the Expressway.

Notably, the eight-lane Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, will be passing through 10 districts, 26 tehsils and 392 villages of Maharashtra. Once completed, 24 districts will be able to connect with each other. Sum of Rs 25,165.34 crore has been spent on the project.

With just days to go, security agencies have become active in view of PM’s visit. Routine inspections by officers and their teams is being common sight on Samruddhi Corridor.

