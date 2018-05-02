Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Apr 5th, 2020

    WATCH RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat lit diya in response to PM”s call

    Nagpur: People from across Maharashtra responded enthusiastically to Prime Minister Narendra Modi”s appeal to defeat coronavirus by switching off lights in their premises for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday amid the national lockdown.

    People lit landles, diyas and flashed lights of their mobile phones by standing in balconies of their houses.

    In Nagpur at RSS headquarters, its Chief Mohan Bhagwat along with others too lit diyas and candles.

    Watch Video :

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Nagpur Crime News
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Maharashtra News
    जिवनावश्यक वस्तूंचे गरजू गरीबांना साहित्य वाटप.
    जिवनावश्यक वस्तूंचे गरजू गरीबांना साहित्य वाटप.
    राज्यभर विनाव्यत्यय वीज पुरवठा सुरू ठेवा – ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    राज्यभर विनाव्यत्यय वीज पुरवठा सुरू ठेवा – ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    Hindi News
    विश्व सिंधी सेवा संगम के परिवारों ने आज दिप प्रज्वलन कर कोरोना समाप्ति का लिया संकल्प
    विश्व सिंधी सेवा संगम के परिवारों ने आज दिप प्रज्वलन कर कोरोना समाप्ति का लिया संकल्प
    कोरोना : नागपुर का मोमिनपुरा प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र घोषित, इलाके से बाहर आने-जाने पर लगी रोक
    कोरोना : नागपुर का मोमिनपुरा प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र घोषित, इलाके से बाहर आने-जाने पर लगी रोक
    Trending News
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Maharashtra has 26 new patients; cases up to 661
    Maharashtra has 26 new patients; cases up to 661
    Featured News
    To spread awareness Chennai Express meme by Nagpur Police
    To spread awareness Chennai Express meme by Nagpur Police
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Trending In Nagpur
    WATCH RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat lit diya in response to PM”s call
    WATCH RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat lit diya in response to PM”s call
    राज्यभर विनाव्यत्यय वीज पुरवठा सुरू ठेवा – ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    राज्यभर विनाव्यत्यय वीज पुरवठा सुरू ठेवा – ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    पोहरा नदीचे सौंदर्य खुलणार!
    पोहरा नदीचे सौंदर्य खुलणार!
    नागपूर नितीन गडकरी यांनी कुटुंबियांसह पेटवले दिवे
    नागपूर नितीन गडकरी यांनी कुटुंबियांसह पेटवले दिवे
    महापौर संदीप जोशी यांनी दिवे लावून दिला एकतेचा संदेश
    महापौर संदीप जोशी यांनी दिवे लावून दिला एकतेचा संदेश
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    Tiger dies during treatment in Pench Tiger Reserve
    Tiger dies during treatment in Pench Tiger Reserve
    कोरोना रुग्णासाठी लढणाऱ्या योध्यासाठी हॉटेल सेन्टरपॉइंट ची सेवा
    कोरोना रुग्णासाठी लढणाऱ्या योध्यासाठी हॉटेल सेन्टरपॉइंट ची सेवा
    Wardha BJP MLA defies lockdown, invites people for his birthday
    Wardha BJP MLA defies lockdown, invites people for his birthday
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145