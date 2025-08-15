Watch Live -PM Modi Independence Day speech from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag at Red Fort on 79th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun addressing the nation from the Red Fort as India marks the 79th Independence Day.

Modi began his speech by calling Independence Day as the ‘great festival of freedom’. He also said it is the festival of hope and aspirations.

In his address from Red Fort, Modi hailed Operation Sindoor and its heroes, saying the forces “punished enemies beyond their imagination”.

“After April 22, we gave armed forces free hand to respond to terrorists and our forces did something that never happened for decades went inside the enemy territory and destroyed terrorist infrastructure,” Modi said.

“Destruction inflicted by our armed forces in Pakistan was so widespread, that new revelations being made every day,” he added.

He also recalled the Pahalgam terror attack and said Operation Sindoor was a representation of people’s anger.