From heavy rains and record-breaking solar power generation to major accidents and political protests, Nagpur saw a mix of achievements and challenges this Independence Day. While the city continues to battle traffic reforms, safety concerns, and infrastructure issues, sports and cultural events brought moments of pride.
Weather Update:
Nagpur continues to face heavy rainfall, with IMD predicting more showers until August 19.
Gold & Silver Rates (Nagpur)
- Gold (22K): ₹5,495 per gram
- Gold (24K): ₹5,995 per gram
- Silver: ₹78 per gram
Horoscope Summary (for today)
- Aries: Focus on health; avoid unnecessary arguments.
- Taurus: Financial gains possible; keep communication clear.
- Gemini: Creative ideas will shine; avoid overthinking.
- Cancer: Work commitments may pile up; take breaks.
- Leo: Good day for new ventures; trust your instincts.
- Virgo: Travel plans may face delays; be patient.
- Libra: Harmony in relationships; financial stability improves.
- Scorpio: Career progress ahead; stay disciplined.
- Sagittarius: Avoid risky investments; focus on planning.
- Capricorn: Recognition at work; maintain humility.
- Aquarius: Good day for networking; health needs care.
- Pisces: Emotional clarity helps; family time brings joy.
Top Nagpur News Today:
- CP defends ban on private buses on Inner Ring Road; satellite terminals planned.
- Nagpur leads Maharashtra in rooftop solar power generation – crosses 1,000 MW.
- Man killed in drunken brawl at Nandanvan.
- Sex racket busted in Dharampeth salon; two women rescued.
- Major slab collapse near Koradi Temple injures 17 workers.
- Congress stages candle march over alleged voter list irregularities.
- HSRP deadline extended to November 30; only 27% vehicles compliant.
- Nagpur Police’s Garuda Drishti recovers ₹10 crore from cyber fraud cases.
- Hathi Nala Bridge closed till August 20 for construction.
- Sports: Vanshika Maate scores hat-trick as Nagpur beats Raigad 5-0.