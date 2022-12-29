Watch Fadnavis breaks his silence over Vidarbha and MIHAN; Key highlights here

Nagpur: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made quite a few promises while replying to various issues raised by MLAs in Vidhan Sabha today.

What caught everyone’s attention was Fadnavis breaking his silence over the Multimodal International Hub Airport (MIHAN) issue in the house. While replying to queries, he announced that land has been given to 49 projects and around 80,000 jobs have been created by the same. Fadnavis further added that a new airport too is coming up at MIHAN.

Here are some of the major statements the deputy chief minister made in Vidhan Sabha today:

-Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar and said that his speeches in the House were more of NCP leader Jayant Patil’s script. (Patil was suspended by speaker Rahul Narvekar for the rest of the Assembly session for using unparliamentary remarks.)

-In another attack, he sarcastically asked Pawar to follow him on Twitter because he couldn’t ‘find the GR regarding electricity cut’ which was allegedly available on th4e deputy chief minister’s social media handle.

-When asked about what BJP had done for Vidarbha during their tenure—Fadnavis replied, “We set up textile parks, increased milk collection, power concessions for industries in Vidarbha as well as Marathwada, finished work of 27 bridges, metro, IIM and other institutes.”

-“The possession you had of three district banks was shut. The inquiry of scams of crores is on,” Fadnavis said, hitting out at Pawar.

-Decision for use of DBT for OBC community is being taken, said Fadnavis.

-“Works of worth Rs 9,842 crore have been started to improve electricity distribution and Rs 15,625 crore will be spent on construction,” he said.

-Talking about power cuts, Fadnavis affirmed that the state government is making all the efforts to provide electricity to the farmers during the day time.

-“We did a good job when it comes to irrigation in Vidarbha and Marathwada. Centre had provided funds and the state got majority of the projects,” the deputy CM said.

-“Not even a single Suprama was given by the MVA during their tenure. We have got six projects approved, 5 before the cabinet,” he said.

Fadnavis further affirmed that no stone will be unturned for the development of Vidarbha and Marathwada and the state government is determined for all round development.

