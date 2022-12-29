Man consumes poison, jumps from 6th floor of SevenStar Hospital in Nagpur, dies

Nagpur: A man reportedly ended his life by jumping off the sixth floor of Jaganade Chowk based SevenStar Hospital before consuming poison here, on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Sahu, a resident of Juni Shukrawari.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Sahu randomly stormed inside the SevenStar Hospital. Rushed to 6th flood and consumed poison before jumping off the hospital building.

Sahu, runs a private business of food grains in Juni Shukrawari area. Prima facie, cops suspect that he was under financial burden, which perhaps, provoked him into taking the extreme step. However, no suicide note has been found yet.

In the meantime, cops have registered a case of accidental death and are probing further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement