National Children’s Congress to be held with the 108th Indian Science Congress

Nagpur: A session, aptly named as Rashtriya Kishore Vaigyanik Sammelan or RKVS, is an integral part of the Indian Science Congress, being conducted parallelly, and dedicated to the child scientists from the age group of 10 to 17 years. The exhibition will be held in a separate enclosure at the ISC venue from January 4 to 6, 2023, and is open to the public.

This session allows the young scientists to showcase their mini research work through displays, being carried out using simple methods of science, in the vicinity of their home or school.

The RKVS provides an umbrella of opportunity, under which the shortlisted teams from National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC), a flagship programme of NCSTC division of DST, GoI, and Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani (RBVP), an exhibition-based programme organized by NCERT, come together and demonstrate their scientific acumen not only to the participants of the Indian Science Congress but also the visitors coming from various walks of life, including thousands of students from different schools.

The programmes like NCSC and RBVP aims at nurturing the natural curiosity and innovativeness in young fertile minds, connecting them to the environment and the society, making them to ponder upon the sustainable solutions for a better, safer, and healthier world.

Participation at RKVS makes these children more confident, socially and scientifically aware about their surroundings, intellectually rich, and prepare to meet the challenges of life.

The Rashtriya Kishore Vaigyanik Sammelan at the 108th Indian Science Congress will have 61 NCSC participants and 10 NCERT projects with 20 participants.

Head of the section, Dr. Nishikant Raut, informed that school children can benefit greatly by a visit to the exhibition. The daily visit timings are 10 am to 5.00 pm on January 4 and 5 and 10.00 to 1.00pm on January 6. For further information schools may contact: Ms. Yogeshwari Bhongade (+91 878-8096754), Mrs. Madhuri Dehedkar (+91 96898 87358) or Mrs. Manisha Ghare (+91 98905 76648).

