Was Shinde Government Formed Due to a Honeytrap?

Nagpur:In a shocking political development, senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar has alleged that the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the rise of the Eknath Shinde-led alliance was the result of a honeytrap operation.

Wadettiwar claimed that a “compromising CD” related to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde played a pivotal role in triggering the political shift that led to the formation of the current government. His statement has stirred a storm in Maharashtra’s political circles.

CD Linked to Nashik Case Behind Power Shift?

Addressing the media, Wadettiwar said,

“There was a CD involving Eknath Shinde connected to a Nashik-related case. That CD was the reason behind the regime change. It is a serious matter. We will reveal it at the right time.”

He also hinted at the involvement of senior bureaucrats, IAS officers, and former officials in the matter, adding weight to his claims.

‘CM Denies Honeytrap, But Truth Is Different’

Refuting Chief Minister Shinde’s earlier dismissal of honeytrap allegations, Wadettiwar said:

“The Chief Minister claims there is no such thing as a honeytrap, but the reality is different. Both the government and the opposition possess sensitive information. Still, we respect personal privacy and that’s why we’ve maintained silence—so far.”

‘Special Invitation Will Be Required to View the Evidence’

In a cryptic remark, Wadettiwar added:

“The evidence we have is so strong that when we show it, people may have to buy tickets worth Rs 10,000–20,000 just to see it. It won’t be for the general public, only for those with special invitations.”

Congress’s Nana Patole Raised Similar Allegations in Assembly

Wadettiwar’s statement follows Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole’s comments in the state assembly on Thursday, where he claimed that Mantralaya, Nashik, and Thane have become centres for honeytrap activity. Patole even presented a pen drive in the House, claiming it contained evidence.

Chief Minister Shinde, however, had dismissed the charges with sarcasm, saying,

“Nana Patole’s bomb never reached us,”

drawing laughter in the assembly.

Overconfidence After Lok Sabha Win Cost Us, Says Wadettiwar

Wadettiwar also echoed Uddhav Thackeray’s earlier remarks on the MVA’s performance in the Assembly elections, admitting that the alliance became overconfident after its Lok Sabha success.

“After the INDIA bloc’s strong performance in the general elections, everyone assumed we would win all seats. That overconfidence cost us 40 days of preparation,” he said.