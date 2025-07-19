Nagpur CP Dr Singal visits Mitrangan De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a rare and compassionate gesture, Nagpur Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Singal, along with Additional Commissioner Vasant Pardesi and Mankapur PI Haresh Kelekar, visited the Mitrangan De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Godhani.

Unlike routine inspections, the visit was a symbol of support and encouragement for individuals battling addiction. The police officials interacted with recovering patients, offering words of hope and acknowledging their courage in choosing the path to recovery. The gesture reflected a humane and empathetic side of policing, reinforcing the message that law enforcement stands not just to enforce, but also to uplift.

“Recovery is not about getting clean. It’s about becoming whole again:” Kartik Iyer

Kartik Iyer, Project Director of Mitrangan, opened the event with a soul-stirring message: “Addiction begins in loneliness and shame. Recovery begins in connection and dignity. At Mitrangan, we treat people, not just symptoms.” He emphasized that addiction is not a moral failure but a complex emotional, psychological, and spiritual challenge. Every person here is not just trying to quit something, they are trying to find meaning again. That is the heart of true rehabilitation.

Addressing the patients, Dr. Ravinder Singal offered heartfelt encouragement: “Addiction may have brought you here, but your decision to seek help makes you stronger than most.” He reminded patients that rehabilitation is not confinement, it is liberation: “You’re not criminals. You’re survivors. You’re not weak, you’re warriors who chose to fight back.” In a kind gesture, Dr. Singal and Pardesi donated carrom boards, chess sets, ludo games, and sweets, encouraging recreation, community, and mental wellness among patients.

Secretary of Mitrangan De Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre Prashant Raut shared Mitrangan’s journey, from treating just one patient in January 2023 to over 75 lives touched by 2025. “We never saw our patients as cases, we saw them as stories waiting to be rewritten. Every recovery is a ripple of hope in society.”

Senior counsellor Vinod Khubchandani and counsellor Saurabh Sharma led an emotional group session on coping with cravings, managing triggers, and preventing relapse with compassion. “Addiction thrives in silence. Healing begins with conversation,” Khubchandani reminded everyone.

The event was graced by the presence of Mahesh Khangar, Director of Manasvi Multispeciality Hospital, and Shubham Jain, Director of BBS Health Care, whose institutions are key partners in Mitrangan’s mission.

About Mitrangan De-Addiction & Rehabilitation Centre

Founded in January 2023, a project by MITRA (Mission Institute for Training, Research, and Action), Mitrangan is now one of Nagpur’s leading de-addiction centres. Its structured and empathetic approach includes: Medical Detoxification , Individual & Group Counselling, Yoga and Meditation, Relapse Prevention Planning , Skill Building & Purpose Therapy, Community Outreach & Awareness Programs. The centre operates with the vision: “We don’t just treat addiction, we empower lives and rebuild futures.”

Leadership Team of Mitrangan:

Kartik Iyer, Project Director, Prashant Raut, Secretary, Srinivasan Iyengar, Treasurer. Mitrangan also works closely with other MITRA-led social initiatives, including: District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC) Rehabilitation Centre for Persons with Mental Illness.