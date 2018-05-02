“Was Detained At Home, Home Minister Lying”: Farooq Abdullah Breaks Down

Even as Union minister Amit Shah tells the Lok Sabha that former JK CM Farooq Abdullah is in fine fettle and not under arrest, an angry Abdullah rubbished the statement saying, the Home Minister was lying.

Shah told the Lok Sabha, when MPs including Shashi Tharoor and Supriya Sule asked abour the whereabouts of the missing Kashmiri leaders, “I have made it clear thrice, Farooq Abdullahji is at his home, he is not under house arrest, he is not under detention. He is in good health, mauj-masti mein hain, unko nahi ana hai toh gun kanpatti par rakh kar bahar nahi la sakte hum. He’s enjoying himself, I cannot get him here at gunpoint.”

Shah said Farooq Abdullah has neither been detained nor arrested. “If he isn’t well, doctors will take him to hospital. House shouldn’t worry. If he wasn’t well, he would not have come out.”

A furious National Conference leader & J&K Former CM Farooq Abdullah said the Home Ministry was lying in the Parliament. He said, “The Home Minsitry was lying that I’m not under house-arrest, that I am staying inside my house at my own will.

“As soon as the gate will open and our people will be out, we will fight, we’ll go to the court. We’re not gun-runners, grenade-throwers, stone-throwers, we believe in peaceful resolutions. They want to murder us. My son (Omar Abdullah) is in jail.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was arrested moments after Rajya Sabha passed the bill to bifurcate the state into two Union territories. The government had earlier revoked the state’s special status, provided under Article 370, via presidential order.

Minutes after Mehbooba Mufti was arrested, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was also taken into custody. Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari have also been arrested. Some more arrests have been made, officials said, without sharing details.

Mehbooba Mufti has been taken to Hari Niwas – a VVIP state guest house. She was put under house arrest last night as the authorities clamped restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC.