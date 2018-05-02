Innovative idea: Now book your favorite hotel room at Nagpur Railway Station

Nagpur: In an innovative idea, Nagpur Division of Central Railway finalized a contract with M/s Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., popularly known as OYO Rooms, to set up a ‘Tourist Assistance Booth’ by OYO Rooms at Nagpur Railway Station.

The booth will function 24 X 7 and will be managed by executive deployed by OYO Rooms. This significant passenger amenity will allow the railway passengers to book their favorite Hotel Room after getting down from train at Nagpur Railway Station. This tie up of the National Transporter with leading Hotel Room provider of India under the revolutionary NINFRIS policy of Railway Board is a ‘win win’ situation for both the partner as Railway is set to earn an amount of Rs 5 lakh per annum from leasing out 25 sq ft area for one year to set up the OYO Room Kiosk and M/s Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd. shall access to the largest targeted customer to promote its business.

It is pertinent to recall here that this is 8th Innovative Idea proposal finalized by the Nagpur Division to augment its Non Fare Revenue under the stewardship of present DRM Somesh Kumar and Krishnath Patil, Sr. DCM, Nagpur. The present proposal received on August 5, 2019 at 10:00 am examined by the committee consisting Krishnath Patil, Sr DCM, Vijay T Kadam, Sr. DFM & MK Siroliya, DEN (HQ) and DRM Somesh Kumar accorded his approval to the recommendation of the Committee on same date and the contract was finalized by issuance of ‘Letter of Acceptance’ by Sr. DCM on same day.

The Railway Administration at Nagpur Division is very pragmatic and swift for processing the proposals of Non Fare Revenue. This unique proposal which is first of its kind in Central Railway and second proposal of Indian Railway could be processed in a record time of 10 hours due to excellent team work of different departments led by the Divisional Railway Manager Somesh Kumar, Assistant Commercial Manager H.K. Behera and Assistant Commercial Managers VC Thool and Tara Prasad Acharya, CI (NFR).