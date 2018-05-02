Warden rapes hostel girl in Hingna, threatens her to keep silent

Nagpur: A 23-year old hostel girl was raped forcibly by Warden on Thursday, September 26 night. The accused Warden also threatened the victim to keep silent otherwise she will be ousted from the hostel and deprived of training and placement in any company. The heinous incident occurred in Hingna police jurisdiction. The accused has been booked but not arrested so far.

The 23-year old complainant told Hingna police that she was undergoing training under Deendayal Upadhyay Gramin Kaushalya Scheme from May 2019 to July 2019 at school’s hostel in Ghuti. During the training, she and the accused Warden Pankaj Leeladhar Wadaskar (25) came to know each other. Taking advantage of their “friendship,” the accused Warden on Thursday, September 26 around 10 pm called the victim to the second floor of the hostel and told her to bring balm.

Thinking the Warden might have been needing balm, the girl went to the second floor of the hostel. As she went there, the accused Warden caught hold of her hand and forcibly took her to a room and raped her. The accused Pankaj Wadaskar threatened the victim she will be driven out from the hostel and deprived of training and placement if she disclosed the incident to anybody. However, the girl gathered courage and registered a case against the accused Warden with Hingna police in this regard.

Assistant PSI Dhanorkar, acting on the complaint, booked the accused Warden Pankaj Wadaskar under Sections 376(2)(D), 506 of the IPC and started investigation. No arrest has been made in this connection so far.