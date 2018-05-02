Hubby, mother-in-law grab woman’s money, gold slyly

Nagpur: In an incident of breach of trust, a man grabbed his wife’s gold ornaments and money with glib talk and then refused to return the booty when demanded back. The accused husband as well as his mother have been booked by MIDC police.

A resident of P_lot No. 27, Hanuman Nagar, near YCCE College, Wanadongri, MIDC, Milan Sachin Gadekar (29) told police that the accused husband Sachin Ganesh Gadekar (40) and mother-in-law Kanchan Ganesh Gadekar (90), both residents of Flat No. 801, D Wing, Gauripada, Kalyan West, Mumbai, called her to their house in Kalyan. She was staying with the accused from December 30, 2018 to February 28, 2019.

During the period, the accused husband and mother-in-law indulged in glib talking and took her money and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 2.31 lakh.

However, when Milan demanded her money and gold ornaments, the accused duo flatly refused to do so and thus breached the trust.

MIDC API Bhatkule, based on a complaint lodged by Milan Gadekar, booked the accused husband Sachin Gadekar and mother-in-law Kanchan Gadekar under Section 406 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.