Major haul: 13 tonnes of beef worth Rs 19.50 lakh seized in Old Kamptee

Nagpur: In a major crackdown, the special squad of DCP Zone 5 Nilotpal on Saturday raided an illegal slaughter house in Old Kamptee and seized a whopping 13 tonnes of beef worth Rs 19.50 lakh. Cops have also seized a truck and two mini-trucks collectively worth Rs 27.50 lakh. Two accused were nabbed after a chase but four others managed to escape.

The special squad received a tip off that massive quantity of beef is being loaded in a truck with the help of two small vehicles in front of the illegal slaughter house in Old Kamptee police jurisdiction. Acting on the tip-off, the special sqaud raided the place. On seeing the cops, the accused numbering 7-8 tried to escape. Cops chased them and succeded in arresting two of the accused. The raiding cops found that the beef is being loaded in a truck (MH-40/BG 3113) with the help of two mini-trucks (MH-34/AB 7085 and MH-30/AV 0269). The beef was being smuggled to some other place outside Maharashtra or State itself. The beef weighing 13 tonnes worth Rs 19.50 lakh was seized. The three vehicles worth Rs 27.50 lakh were also confiscated.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Irshad Ahmed Pyaresaheb (31), resident of Bhajimandi, Kamptee and Mohd Javed Khan (31) of Madan Square, Kamptee.

The successful action was carried out by the special squad API P D Annachhatre, NPCs Suraj Bharti, Vinod Sontakke, Prabhakar Mankar, Chetan Jadhav, Mrudul Nagre, Ravindra Raut under the guidance of DCP Zone 5 Nilotpal.

Cops have booked the accused under Maharashtra Animals Preservation Act and investigating the matter further.