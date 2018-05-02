Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Dec 18th, 2019

War of words in Assembly over Citizenship Amendment Act implementation

Nagpur: The third day of Winter Session witnessed war of words in State Assembly between Ruling and Opposition members over implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Maharashtra. Amid the ruckus, the House was adjourned for the second time today.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP members demanded immediate implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act in State. Countering the demand, Congress member Ashok Chavan termed the Act ‘unconstitutional.’ Fadnavis took strong objection to usage of the word ‘unconstitutional’ and attacked the MVA government.

Further speaking on the issue, Ashok Chavan said that since the agitations taking place against the CAA across the country and petitions filed in Supreme Court challenging the Act, it cannot be implemented in State. Countering the Congress leader, the Opposition BJP started creating uproar in House. Fadnavis said that all members have been elected and they have right to raise contentious issues. Amid the bedlam, the Speaker Nana Patole asked the Opposition members to restrain themselves. Patole said that marching towards Well and protesting does not mean members will be allowed to speak. BJP’s Mungantiwar urged the Speaker to run the House according to rule books. In turn, Patole warned the Opposition members of action against them in view of uproar in past two days.

Mungantiwar demanded expunging of Chavan’s speech from the records. No member has right to make comments on the address of President, Governor or Speaker. Congress member Prithviraj Chavan said that since petitions have been filed in Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act passed by Parliament, Chavan demanded not to implement the Act in State. Fadnavis said that the Supreme Court has neither invalidated the Act noo stayed ot then how the members say it ‘uncontitutional.’ Soon, the entire BJP members marched towards Well of the House and started sloganeering.

Amid the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes at 11.47 am. Later, at 11.57 am, the Presiding Officer Yashomati Thakur again adjourned the House for 10 minutes. After the House assembled again, discussion was going on the address of Government.

