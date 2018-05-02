Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Dec 18th, 2019

Tirpude College witness fabulous start of “TANDOORI NIGHTS 2k19”

Nagpur: Shri Balasaheb Tirpude College of Hotel Management and Catering Technology has organized six days food festival “TANDOORI NIGHTS 2k19” in the college premises from Monday, December 17, 2019.

The annual food fest was inaugurated by Kapil Patil Member of MLC (Maharashtra Legislative Council) Mumbai, Vanita and Rajkumar Tirpude along with the Dignities and Management. The footfall for the event of the first day had gone up to 1000 and was a hit among the Nagpurians, from whom the event has become a general sensation.

The highlight of the night was Chinese, Mexican and Bakery. A significant amount of sale was extracted from the Pastries which were Buttery Crystal and Chocolate Walnut Brownies. A general trend of families was seen among the crowd that was seemingly the highlight of the evening. This year, the college also got the opportunity to welcome guests from Germany.

