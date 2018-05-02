Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Dec 18th, 2019

State to enact law on lines of AP’s Disha Act to curb crimes against women: Shinde

Nagpur: The State Home Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday informed Legislative Council that the State Government is seriously mulling over enactment of a stringent law on the lines of Disha Act passed by Andhra Pradesh to effectively curb crimes against women and deal with the perpetrators sternly.

Shinde was replying to a Call Attention Motion moved by Council member Manisha Kayande regarding crimes against women. The Home Minister need not live under any kind of fear. This is aim of the government. “We are committed to provide justice to all sections of society. To provide safety and security to all women, the State Government is seriously mulling over enactment of a stringent law on the lines of Disha Act passed by Andhra Pradesh to effectively curb crimes against women and deal with the perpetrators sternly,” Shinde said. He further said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta and DGP Subodh Jaiswal to submit details of the Disha Act enacted by Andhra Pradesh.

It may be recalled that, Andhra Pradesh Assembly recently passed the Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill 2019 (Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law Amendment Act 2019) to award death sentences to convicts in rape cases within 21 days. The Disha Act provides for awarding death sentence to criminals found guilty of rape and gang rape and expediting trials in such cases within 21 days. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed the Disha Bill, named after the 27-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian, who was raped and then burned, which mandates that cases involving crimes against women must be settled in 21 days through special courts. The bill also proposes death penalty for rape convicts in cases with sufficient evidence conclusively proving the crime, among other provisions.

Shinde highlighted the steps taken by state government to curb crimes against women and children. “The government has recently sanctioned 108 fast-track courts for speedy trial of cases involving crimes against women. The fast-track courts will ensure speedy trials and punish the offenders severely,” Shinde stated.

Others who participated in the discussion include Vidya Chavan, Suresh Dhas, Bhai Girkar, Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar, Jogendra Kawade, Ravindra Phatak, Girish Vyas, Husna Banu, Ambadas Danve, Vilas Potnis, and others.

Happening Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Nagpur Crime News
Police nab vehicle lifter, recover stolen motorcycle in Yashodhara Nagar
Police nab vehicle lifter, recover stolen motorcycle in Yashodhara Nagar
Man dupes brother of Rs 47 lakh by mortgaging his house fraudulently in Jaripatka
Man dupes brother of Rs 47 lakh by mortgaging his house fraudulently in Jaripatka
Maharashtra News
मनपा महिलांसाठी ‘ ती बस ’ टॉयलेट निर्माण करणार
मनपा महिलांसाठी ‘ ती बस ’ टॉयलेट निर्माण करणार
नागपूर येथील आमदार निवासात मद्यपी धुमाकूळ घालतात; तर महिला आमदार असुरक्षित आहेत ! – भाजपचे आमदार सचिन आणि आमदार मंदा म्हात्रे
नागपूर येथील आमदार निवासात मद्यपी धुमाकूळ घालतात; तर महिला आमदार असुरक्षित आहेत ! – भाजपचे आमदार सचिन आणि आमदार मंदा म्हात्रे
Hindi News
नागपुर – मुंबई के लिए 6 विशेष सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन सेवाएं
नागपुर – मुंबई के लिए 6 विशेष सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन सेवाएं
नागरिकता बिल को लेकर तीनों पार्टियां केवल वोटबैंक की राजनीति कर रही- आशीष शेलार
नागरिकता बिल को लेकर तीनों पार्टियां केवल वोटबैंक की राजनीति कर रही- आशीष शेलार
Trending News
Three bullets fired at Mayor Sandip Joshi car in Nagpur
Three bullets fired at Mayor Sandip Joshi car in Nagpur
Assembly adjourned for the day amid BJP bedlam over aid to farmers
Assembly adjourned for the day amid BJP bedlam over aid to farmers
Featured News
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
Trending In Nagpur
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) expands its dealer network in Maharashtra with the inauguration of Patni Toyota in Nagpur
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) expands its dealer network in Maharashtra with the inauguration of Patni Toyota in Nagpur
नागपुर – मुंबई के लिए 6 विशेष सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन सेवाएं
नागपुर – मुंबई के लिए 6 विशेष सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन सेवाएं
मनपा महिलांसाठी ‘ ती बस ’ टॉयलेट निर्माण करणार
मनपा महिलांसाठी ‘ ती बस ’ टॉयलेट निर्माण करणार
नागरिकता बिल को लेकर तीनों पार्टियां केवल वोटबैंक की राजनीति कर रही- आशीष शेलार
नागरिकता बिल को लेकर तीनों पार्टियां केवल वोटबैंक की राजनीति कर रही- आशीष शेलार
लेआउट की खुली जगह पर चर्च बनाने का श्री राम सेना ने किया विरोध
लेआउट की खुली जगह पर चर्च बनाने का श्री राम सेना ने किया विरोध
मोकाट कुत्र्यांचा बंदोबस्त करा!
मोकाट कुत्र्यांचा बंदोबस्त करा!
मुकेश सारवान यांनी घेतला सफाई कर्मचा-यांच्या समस्यांचा आढावा
मुकेश सारवान यांनी घेतला सफाई कर्मचा-यांच्या समस्यांचा आढावा
सीएएला’ विरोध हा केवळ मतांच्या लांगुलचालनासाठी – आ. शेलार
सीएएला’ विरोध हा केवळ मतांच्या लांगुलचालनासाठी – आ. शेलार
नागरिकता कानून मेरी जाती के विरुद्ध : जितेंद्र आव्हाड
नागरिकता कानून मेरी जाती के विरुद्ध : जितेंद्र आव्हाड
Police nab vehicle lifter, recover stolen motorcycle in Yashodhara Nagar
Police nab vehicle lifter, recover stolen motorcycle in Yashodhara Nagar
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145