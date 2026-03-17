War of words escalates: Bawankule counters Patole over ‘land mafia’ allegation

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Nagpur: A sharp political confrontation has erupted in Maharashtra after a government communication, allegedly referring to a BJP MLA as a “land mafia,” was brought into the public domain by Congress leader Nana Patole. The disclosure has triggered a fierce exchange of allegations and counter-claims between the Opposition and the ruling party.

Addressing the media, Patole claimed that a letter issued by the Revenue Department on June 20, 2025, directed officials to probe a case involving unpaid stamp duty and to initiate action within seven days. He further alleged that the communication bore the signature of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and explicitly described BJP MLA Narendra Mehta as a “land mafia.”

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Reacting strongly, Bawankule dismissed the allegations, asserting that the letter was issued strictly on the basis of a complaint received by the department. He clarified that the communication does not identify Mehta as an MLA and maintained that it is a routine administrative process for ministers to forward complaints for verification. Accusing Patole of politicising the matter, Bawankule said, “Every complaint must be examined as per procedure. An impartial inquiry will reveal the truth.”

The minister further stated that similar complaints had surfaced in the past but none had been substantiated so far, indicating that no wrongdoing has been proven against Mehta.

However, Patole remained firm on his claims, alleging that Mehta was involved in irregularities, including non-payment of stamp duty and alleged encroachment on tribal land. He insisted that the term “land mafia” was clearly mentioned in the official communication and announced his intention to raise the issue in the State Assembly.

Meanwhile, Mehta categorically denied all allegations, stating that he has no pending dues and has not engaged in any illegal activity. He termed the accusations as “baseless and politically motivated.”

With both sides digging in, the controversy is expected to intensify, setting the stage for a stormy session in the Assembly, where the issue is likely to dominate proceedings in the coming days.

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