Illegal hookah parlour busted under ‘Operation Thunder’ in Ambazari

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Nagpur: Acting under the special anti-drug drive “Operation Thunder – Let Us Unite for a Drug-Free Society,” initiated by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Ambazari Police have intensified action against illegal sale and consumption of prohibited substances.

On March 16, 2026, between 8:15 pm and 9:20 pm, a police patrolling team from Ambazari Police Station received credible information about illegal hookah services being operated at Jinkies Café on Ambazari Road.

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Based on the tip-off, police conducted a raid in the presence of panch witnesses and caught the accused, identified as Nikhil Pradeep Gawande (22), a resident of Ramnagar, Telangkhedi, red-handed while allegedly providing prohibited tobacco-based hookah to customers without any licence.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was running an illegal hookah parlour for personal financial gain. Police seized hookah pots, flavoured tobacco, and other related materials collectively valued at Rs 10,770.

A case has been registered at Ambazari Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and Maharashtra Amendment Act, 2018. Further investigation is underway.

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