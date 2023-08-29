War of words: Bawankule warns Thackeray to stop targeting Fadnavis

Nagpur: Amid escalating political tensions, BJP Maharashtra President Chandrashekhar Bawankule issued a warning to Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), cautioning of potential repercussions for Mumbai if Thackeray continues to target Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The stern message was delivered on Monday, emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to maintaining law and order while asserting its readiness to take action if necessary.

Bawankule conveyed that if Thackeray persists in his criticisms of Fadnavis, a major protest could be staged, hinting that the party might resort to more aggressive measures if the situation escalates. The BJP’s stance is rooted in defending Fadnavis, a senior leader within their ranks, against what they perceive as unwarranted attacks.

The State BJP President’s response was prompted by allegations raised by Thackeray during his recent rally in Hingoli, as well as through his party’s publication, Saamna. Thackeray had also targeted the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comparing it to an amoeba and criticizing its lack of a defined shape or size.

Bawankule explained Thackeray’s targeting of Fadnavis by pointing to a perceived inability to match the achievements of Fadnavis during his five-year tenure as Chief Minister. The State BJP President further asserted that the public would ultimately hold detractors of the BJP accountable.

Accusing Thackeray of expressing his frustration, Bawankule highlighted the differences in their paths to leadership. He contrasted Fadnavis’ accomplishments and dedication to the people with Thackeray’s perceived lack of substantial achievements during his own time in leadership. Bawankule underlined that the history books would recognize Fadnavis’ contributions, suggesting that Thackeray’s continued criticism might erode his standing among the people.

Pointing out that Fadnavis helped Thackeray during the BJP-Sena Government like a brother, the BJP chief said now their party (Sena UBT) is losing ground. “Daily, their leaders and workers are deserting them. Many of them joined NCP and Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde. Thackeray is in a confused state of mind. When he went for a 15-day picnic, Fadnavis was in Japan for official work. Unlike him, Fadnavis has earned respect among 13 crore people of this state.”

On accusations of opposition MLAs not receiving funds, Bawankule said unlike the Congress-NCP government in the past, the BJP-Sena-NCP government was providing sufficient amounts for all legislators. “We never discriminate like the Congress-NCP government did during their tenure. During Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) rule, you had not granted any funds to BJP MLAs,” he said.

