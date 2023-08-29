Prices of LPG cylinders likely to be slashed by Rs 200

Delhi: The prices of LPG cylinders are likely to be slashed by Rs 200, said sources on Tuesday. The Centre may announce the cut in the price in the next 24 hours, added sources. It’s good news for the middle class as the prices of almost all essential items have remained high for the past few months. The cut in LPG price will give a big relief to people. The current price of a 14-kg LGP cylinder is around Rs 1,100.

The news comes in the election season as the price hikes issue is going to be one of the poll issues. In recent times, opposition parties targeted the government over inflation. The prices of tomatoes are still in the news.

