Online gaming app: MLA Kadu warns of legal action against Sachin

Nagpur: Following his appeal to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to refrain from endorsing online gaming and gambling apps that involve financial transactions, MLA Bachchu Kadu has reportedly escalated the matter by contemplating legal action. A local English daily reported that Kadu, representing Achalpur as an MLA, intends to send a legal notice to Tendulkar in the coming days through his lawyer.

Kadu explained his rationale for pursuing legal recourse, emphasizing the importance of upholding the prestige associated with the Bharat Ratna award, the highest civilian honour in India. He expressed concern that the endorsement of apps associated with online gaming and gambling, which have been linked to negative consequences for youths, contradicts the values and responsibilities associated with such an esteemed recognition. “We are compelled to take this step as a Bharat Ratna recipient should not endorse such apps, which are ruining the lives of youths,” he said.

Previously, Kadu had vocalized his stance on the matter during a media interaction in Amravati. He announced his party’s intent to initiate a protest against online gaming and gambling applications, which have gained popularity among younger audiences and have been criticized for their potential to lead to addictive behaviour and financial losses.

Kadu highlighted Tendulkar’s global fan following and his status as a former member of the Rajya Sabha. He pointed out that public figures, particularly those who hold esteemed positions, are held to a certain code of conduct, which could restrict their involvement in endorsing certain brands or products.

The MLA stressed that celebrity endorsements have a significant impact on advertising and can influence public behaviour. He expressed his concerns over the growing number of youths who are being drawn into the allure of gambling apps, ultimately leading to detrimental effects on their lives.

As Kadu’s stance gains momentum and garners attention, the debate around celebrity endorsements, their responsibilities, and their potential consequences continues to evolve. The possibility of legal action against Tendulkar underscores the complex intersection between sports icons, commercial interests, and societal well-being.

