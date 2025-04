Advertisement



Waqf (Amendment) Bill taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju who moved the Bill stated outside Parliament that some religious leaders were misleading innocent Muslims and that the same people who were misleading the innocent Muslims on the Waqf Bill had said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would take away the citizenship of the Muslims.

