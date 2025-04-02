Nagpur Crime Branch Raids Illegal Gambling Den Disguised as Gaming Parlor, Four Arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown, the Crime Branch busted an illegal gambling den operating under the guise of a gaming parlor near Dongargaon Bus Stop on Wardha Road. The police seized goods worth lakhs from the spot and arrested four individuals involved in the illicit operation.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sheikh Akhil Sheikh Bashir, Asif Sheikh alias Sonu Habib Sheikh, Mangesh Gajanan Bhajipale, and Sachin Ramesh Ragde. During the raid, the police confiscated seven electronic gaming machines and cash, amounting to a total seizure of ₹2.5 lakh.

According to police sources, Sheikh Akhil Sheikh Bashir was the main operator of the illegal gambling setup, while Asif Sheikh was responsible for monitoring and managing accounts. Mangesh Gajanan Bhajipale worked at the parlor, and Sachin Ramesh Ragde was caught red-handed placing bets on a gaming machine.

A case has been registered against all four accused at Hingna Police Station, and further investigation is underway. The police are also tracing other individuals linked to this illegal gambling network.

