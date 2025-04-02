Bulldhana Tragedy: Collision Between Bolero and Bus Leaves Six Dead, 18 Injured

Advertisement



Bulldhana: A devastating accident occurred in Shegaon Tehsil of Buldhana district, where a severe collision between an ST bus, a private travel bus, and a Bolero vehicle resulted in six fatalities and 18 injuries. The injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The accident took place around 5:30 AM on Khangao-Shegaon Road. The Bolero, traveling at high speed, first collided with the ST bus in front of Brahmandnayak Lawns on the highway. Moments later, a private bus approaching from behind crashed into the wreckage, worsening the situation.

The impact was so severe that all three vehicles were completely mangled, and several passengers sustained critical injuries. Among the 24 injured, seven are reported to be in serious condition. The private bus driver was trapped inside the cabin and was rescued after an hour-long effort by the police.

Upon receiving the news, the police, along with local residents, rushed to the scene to rescue the victims and transport them to the government hospital in Khamgaon. The hospital witnessed chaotic scenes as medical teams worked swiftly to provide immediate treatment.

While the exact cause of the accident remains unclear, overspeeding is suspected to be a contributing factor. The tragic crash has left multiple families in mourning. The identified deceased include Dhaneshwar Maravi, Krishnakumar Sarote, Shivpal, Shivaji Munde, and Mehrunisa Sheikh.

