    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 15th, 2021

    Wanted in theft case, truck driver ends life in front of Kondhali Police Station

    Nagpur: In a sensational incident, a wanted truck driver committed suicide by hanging right in front of Kondhali Police Station on Tuesday (Jnue 15) morning. Ironically, the deceased truck driver was booked on the charges of stealing oil drums and cops had registered a case against him on June 14 night itself and searching him.

    The deceased has been identified as Ashok Jitulal Nagotra (40). On June 9, some oil drums being transported by Nagotra were stolen from a nearby petrol pump at Satnavari Shivar in Nagpur district.

    The truck owner had lodged a complaint with Kondhali police five days after the theft incident. Subsequently, cops had booked the truck driver Ashok Nagotra and were searchingfor him. However, to the shock of the police, on Tuesday morning, Ashok Nagotra was found hanging to the very truck the cops had brought to the police station for probe.

    A team of police pulled down body of Ashok Nagotra and sent it for post-mortem. Further probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind Nagotra committing suicide.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Gittikhadan cops book constable for raping divorcee on marriage pretext, goes absconding
    Gittikhadan cops book constable for raping divorcee on marriage pretext, goes absconding
    Wanted in theft case, truck driver ends life in front of Kondhali Police Station
    Wanted in theft case, truck driver ends life in front of Kondhali Police Station
    Cops raid open gym, bust gang planning robbery in Ambazari
    Cops raid open gym, bust gang planning robbery in Ambazari
    Man arrested for molesting his own daughter in Gittikhadan
    Man arrested for molesting his own daughter in Gittikhadan
    Juvenile boy click’s cousin sister’s bathing video, uploads on social media
    Juvenile boy click’s cousin sister’s bathing video, uploads on social media
    उद्योगांना सबसिडी देण्यासाठी सर्वसमावेशक धोरण निश्चित करणार: ऊर्जामंत्री
    उद्योगांना सबसिडी देण्यासाठी सर्वसमावेशक धोरण निश्चित करणार: ऊर्जामंत्री
    गोसीखुर्द प्रकल्प पूरनियंत्रण करण्यासाठी सुयोग्य समन्वय साधावा-जयंत पाटील
    गोसीखुर्द प्रकल्प पूरनियंत्रण करण्यासाठी सुयोग्य समन्वय साधावा-जयंत पाटील
    इतवारी स्थानक मालधक्क्यावरील कामामुळे पाणी साचण्याचा धोका
    इतवारी स्थानक मालधक्क्यावरील कामामुळे पाणी साचण्याचा धोका
    Develop Out Of The Box Thinking Ability Is Main Moto of NEP .. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar
    Develop Out Of The Box Thinking Ability Is Main Moto of NEP .. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar
    5 महीने में सबसे कम मृत्यु, एक्टिव केस भी घटने लगे
    5 महीने में सबसे कम मृत्यु, एक्टिव केस भी घटने लगे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145