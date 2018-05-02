Wanted in theft case, truck driver ends life in front of Kondhali Police Station

Nagpur: In a sensational incident, a wanted truck driver committed suicide by hanging right in front of Kondhali Police Station on Tuesday (Jnue 15) morning. Ironically, the deceased truck driver was booked on the charges of stealing oil drums and cops had registered a case against him on June 14 night itself and searching him.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Jitulal Nagotra (40). On June 9, some oil drums being transported by Nagotra were stolen from a nearby petrol pump at Satnavari Shivar in Nagpur district.

The truck owner had lodged a complaint with Kondhali police five days after the theft incident. Subsequently, cops had booked the truck driver Ashok Nagotra and were searchingfor him. However, to the shock of the police, on Tuesday morning, Ashok Nagotra was found hanging to the very truck the cops had brought to the police station for probe.

A team of police pulled down body of Ashok Nagotra and sent it for post-mortem. Further probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind Nagotra committing suicide.